10/19/2017
Win Passes To A Free DC Screening Of 'Thank You For Your Service'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Thank You For Your Service, starring Miles Teller and directed by American Sniper screenwriter, Jason Dean Hall.
SYNOPSIS: DreamWorks Pictures’ Thank You for Your Service follows a group of U.S. soldiers returning from Iraq who struggle to integrate back into family and civilian life, while living with the memory of a war that threatens to destroy them long after they’ve left the battlefield.
Starring an ensemble cast led by Miles Teller, Haley Bennett, Joe Cole, Amy Schumer, Beulah Koale, Scott Haze, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Brad Beyer, Omar J. Dorsey and Jayson Warner Smith, the drama is based on the bestselling book by Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter and author David Finkel.
The screening takes place on Tuesday, October 24th at 7:30pm at Landmark E Street. If you'd like to attend, simply complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Sunday, October 23rd and notified by email. Good luck!
Thank You For Your Service opens October 27th.
