10/11/2017
Win Passes To A Free DC Screening Of 'The Snowman'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of The Snowman, the new crime thriller starring Michael Fassbender.
SYNOPSIS: Michael Fassbender (X-Men series), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible—Rogue Nation), Charlotte Gainsbourg (Independence Day: Resurgence), Val Kilmer (Heat) and Academy Award® winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash) star in The Snowman, a terrifying thriller from director Tomas Alfredson (Let the Right One In, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy), based on Jo Nesbø’s global bestseller.
When an elite crime squad’s lead detective (Fassbender) investigates the disappearance of a victim on the first snow of winter, he fears an elusive serial killer may be active again. With the help of a brilliant recruit (Ferguson), the cop must connect decades-old cold cases to the brutal new one if he hopes to outwit this unthinkable evil before the next snowfall.
The screening takes place on Wednesday, October 18th at 7:30pm at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring. If you'd like to attend, complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Sunday, October 15th and notified by email. Good luck!
The Snowman opens on October 20th.
