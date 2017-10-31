10/31/2017
Win Passes To A Free DC Screening Of 'Last Flag Flying'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Richard Linklater's Last Flag Flying starring Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston, and Laurence Fishburne.
SYNOPSIS: In 2003, three decades after a tour of duty in Vietnam, soft-spoken New Hampshire family man Larry “Doc” Shepherd (Steve Carell) surprises alcoholic Former Marine Sal Nealon (Bryan Cranston) when he shows up at his bar in Norfolk, Virginia. Together they visit their formerly wild comrade-in-arms Richard Mueller (Laurence Fishburne) at the church where he now serves as pastor. Soon after, Doc reveals that his son, a Marine, has been killed in Iraq. He asks his two friends to accompany him on a road trip to attend the young man’s burial at Arlington Cemetery.
The screening takes place on Monday, November 6th at 7:00pm at Landmark E Street. If you'd like to enter, simply complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Friday, November 3rd and notified by email. Good luck!
Last Flag Flying opens in DC on November 10th.
