10/24/2017
Win Passes To A Free DC Screening Of 'A Bad Moms Christmas'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of A Bad Moms Christmas, reuniting Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn! They're joined by Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, and Cheryl Hines as the original unappreciated and overworked moms!
SYNOPSIS: A BAD MOMS CHRISTMAS follows our three under-appreciated and over-burdened women as they rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas. And if creating a more perfect holiday for their families wasn’t hard enough, they have to do all of that while hosting and entertaining their own mothers. By the end of the journey, our moms will redefine how to make the holidays special for all and discover a closer relationship with their mothers.
The screening takes place on Monday, October 30th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. To enter, simply complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Thursday, October 26th and notified by email. Good luck!
A Bad Moms Christmas opens November 1st.
