Win Passes To A Free DC Screening Of 'A Bad Moms Christmas'

We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of, reuniting Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn! They're joined by Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, and Cheryl Hines as the original unappreciated and overworked moms!SYNOPSIS:The screening takes place on Monday, October 30th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. To enter, simply complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Thursday, October 26th and notified by email. Good luck!opens November 1st.