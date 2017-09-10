10/09/2017
Will Smith & Tom Holland Are 'Spies In Disguise'; Linda Cardellini Faces 'The Children'
Will Smith and Tom Holland will lend their voices to Fox's animated feature, Spies in Disguise. The film, which is based on a 2009 short, follows a secret agent who nearly starts a global catastrophe when a pigeon gets stuck in his super-secret nuclear briefcase. Smith voices agent Lance Sterling, while Holland is Walter, the tech genius who invents Lance's awesome gadgets. Nick Bruno and Troy Quane are on board as co-directors.
Linda Cardellini will take on The Children in a new horror produced by James Wan. It doesn't appear to be part of the Wan's The Conjuring universe, however, so that's a little disappointing. Michael Chaves (The Maiden) will direct the film about a social worker investigating the disappearance of two children, while her own may also be in danger. [Variety]