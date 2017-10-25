Will Smith And Joel Edgerton Are Unlikely Heroes In New Trailer For 'Bright'





Looking like an otherworldly version of Bad Boys, the latest trailer focuses on the rapport between human cop Ward (Smith) and his orc partner Jakoby (Edgerton) as they investigate a case involving a wordless elf found with a magic sword. Here's the synopsis:





Set in an alternate present-day where humans, orcs, elves, and fairies have been co-existing since the beginning of time. Bright is genre-bending action movie that follows two cops from very different backgrounds. Ward (Will Smith) and Jakoby (Joel Edgerton), embark on a routine patrol night and encounter a darkness that will ultimately alter the future and their world as they know it.





I really have no idea what to make of this film, and that is what has me intrigued most.





Also starring Edgar Ramirez, Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, Ike Barinholtz, and Margaret Cho, Bright hits Netflix on December 22nd.





You think Netflix has gone big so far? You haven't seen anything yet, because they spent a whopping $90M for, and it's easy to see why. The fantasy cop thriller has a powerhouse cast led by Will Smith and Joel Edgerton, set in a world in which humans live among orcs, elves, and other creatures you might find in the World of Warcraft guidebook. It's a wild premise and a different kind of twist on the buddy cop movie, dreamed up by writer Max Landis fordirector, David Ayer.