10/19/2017
'Where's The Money' NSFW Trailer: King Bach Ransacks An All-White Frat
The divide between social media celebrity and Hollywood star continues to blur. Case in point: Andrew Bachelor aka King Bach, who has amassed millions of followers on Vine and has turned that into a career on the big and small screen. He's been in stuff I've seen before, including We Are Your Friends in which he played himself, and still I had no clue. Well now he's moved up to headlining his own movie with the R-rated comedy, Where's the Money, which promises silly, sophomoric gags offensive enough for this new NSWF trailer.
Bachelor stars alongside Method Man, Mike Epps, Terry Crews, Kat Graham, YouTube star Logan Paul, Retta, and Allen Maldonado in the story of a South Central L.A. kid who infiltrates an all-white fraternity to find $1M buried there years ago by his dad and uncle. Here's the synopsis:
In this outrageously fresh comedy, Del (Bachelor), a quick-witted young man from the streets of South Central Los Angeles, learns that his still-in-prison father (Epps) and just-out-of-jail uncle (Crews) stole a million dollars and stashed it in the basement of an old flophouse. There's just one problem: A major university is encroaching on the 'hood and that old flophouse is a newly gentrified (all-white) fraternity house. Now, with the help of his dream woman (Graham) and best friend (Maldonado), Del must rush the frat, ingratiate himself with the fraternity brothers (Paul and Brener), and grab the cash before his crazy, gun-wielding uncle (Crews) or a local gangster (Method Man) get there first.
This looks incredibly stupid but that's obviously what director and co-writer Scott Zabielski (Also attached to a Police Academy reboot) is going for here. Who knows? This could be the start of a comedy franchise for Bachelor if it turns into something.
Where's the Money opens October 20th in select theaters, before going digital on October 24th.