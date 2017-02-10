10/02/2017
We've Been Spared A Third 'Sex And The City' Movie
The heavens have opened up and spared us a third Sex and the City movie. After six seasons of listening to Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall, and Cynthia Nixon (Slummin' it, girl. You were always better than this show.) talk about shoes and dudes, its fans then went on to spend more than $700M on a pair of movies in 2008 and 2010. Well now it's over, straight from the horse's mouth.
Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed to Extra that a third Sex and the City movie isn't happening, and she seems pretty upset about it...
"It's over. We're not doing it. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It's not just disappointing that we don't get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."
Rumors had been going around for the last few days that Kim Cattrall had agreed to do the film only if Warner Bros. agreed to produce other projects she had in the works. When they refused, she backed out mere weeks before shooting was to begin. Cattrall has come out and refuted those claims on Twitter, saying "The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film....& that was back in 2016."
Finally Samantha has made a commitment and stuck to it. Now if only she'd come back for Mannequin 3...