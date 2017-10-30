Welcome To Muay Thai Hell In First Trailer For 'A Prayer Before Dawn'

You may not have heard of the drama A Prayer Before Dawn, or its star Joe Cole, but this is a good time to start paying attention. First of all, it hails from distributor A24, and here are just a few of the movies they've got rolling this awards season: The Killing of a Sacred Deer, The Florida Project, Lady Bird, and The Disaster Artist. So...yeah, they know their stuff. Second, Joe Cole is hot right now having just played a pivotal role in Thank You For Your Service. And finally, the film tells the true story of English boxer Billy Moore, whose life and career take an unexpected stop in Thailand.
Directed by Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire and formerly set to star Charlie Hunnam, the film follows Moore as he's incarcerated in Bangkok's Klong Prem prison, aka the Bangkok Hilton, where he learns Muay Thai fighting. Yep, it's some real-life Bloodsport shit, ya'll. Even though Bloodsport was real, too. Just watch the trailer and checking out the synopsis:
A Prayer Before Dawn is the remarkable true story of Billy Moore, a young English boxer incarcerated in two of Thailand’s most notorious prisons. He is quickly thrown into a terrifying world of drugs and gang violence, but when the prison authorities allow him to take part in the Muay Thai boxing tournaments, he realizes this might be his chance to get out. Billy embarks on a relentless, action-packed journey from one savage fight to the next, stopping at nothing to do whatever he must to preserve his life and regain his freedom. Shot in a an actual Thai prison with a cast of primarily real inmates, A Prayer Before Dawn is a visceral, thrilling journey through an unforgettable hell on earth.
A Prayer Before Dawn opens May 19th 2018.