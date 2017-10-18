Warner Bros. Wants 'Wonder Woman' To Win All The Oscars

BEST PICTURE

CHARLES ROVEN, p.g.a.

DEBORAH SNYDER, p.g.a.

ZACK SNYDER, p.g.a.

RICHARD SUCKLE, p.g.a.

BEST DIRECTOR

PATTY JENKINS

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

ALLAN HEINBERG

Story by

ZACK SNYDER

& ALLAN HEINBERG

and JASON FUCHS



BEST ACTRESS

GAL GADOT

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

ROBIN WRIGHT

CONNIE NIELSEN

ELENA ANAYA

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

CHRIS PINE

DAVID THEWLIS

DANNY HUSTON

EWEN BREMNER

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

MATTHEW JENSEN, ASC

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Production Designer

ALINE BONETTO

Set Decorator

ANNA LYNCH-ROBINSON



BEST FILM EDITING

MARTIN WALSH, ACE

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

LINDY HEMMING

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Visual Effects Supervisor

BILL WESTENHOFER

Additional Visual Effects Supervisor

FRAZER CHURCHILL

Visual Effects Supervisor

ALEX WUTTKE

Special Effects Supervisor

MARK HOLT



BEST SOUND MIXING

Production Sound Mixer

CHRIS MUNRO, AMPS, CAS

Re-Recording Mixers

CHRIS BURDON

GILBERT LAKE



BEST SOUND EDITING

Supervising Sound Editor

JAMES H MATHER



BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Makeup & Hair Designer

CHRISTINE BLUNDELL



BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

RUPERT GREGSON-WILLIAMS

It'll be very interesting to see how the film does, but right now it's simply too early to tell. This is certainly the right climate for Wonder Woman to pull off some surprise victories, and the film is universally beloved among critics and audiences. I wonder if the timing of Professor Marston and the Wonder Women, which reveals the character's racy origins, will hurt or help? ﻿