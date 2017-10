Warner Bros. Wants 'Wonder Woman' To Win All The Oscars

BEST PICTURE

CHARLES ROVEN, p.g.a.

DEBORAH SNYDER, p.g.a.

ZACK SNYDER, p.g.a.

RICHARD SUCKLE, p.g.a.

BEST DIRECTOR

PATTY JENKINS

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

ALLAN HEINBERG

Story by

ZACK SNYDER

& ALLAN HEINBERG

and JASON FUCHS



BEST ACTRESS

GAL GADOT

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

ROBIN WRIGHT

CONNIE NIELSEN

ELENA ANAYA

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

CHRIS PINE

DAVID THEWLIS

DANNY HUSTON

EWEN BREMNER

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

MATTHEW JENSEN, ASC

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Production Designer

ALINE BONETTO

Set Decorator

ANNA LYNCH-ROBINSON



BEST FILM EDITING

MARTIN WALSH, ACE

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

LINDY HEMMING

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Visual Effects Supervisor

BILL WESTENHOFER

Additional Visual Effects Supervisor

FRAZER CHURCHILL

Visual Effects Supervisor

ALEX WUTTKE

Special Effects Supervisor

MARK HOLT



BEST SOUND MIXING

Production Sound Mixer

CHRIS MUNRO, AMPS, CAS

Re-Recording Mixers

CHRIS BURDON

GILBERT LAKE



BEST SOUND EDITING

Supervising Sound Editor

JAMES H MATHER



BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Makeup & Hair Designer

CHRISTINE BLUNDELL



BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

RUPERT GREGSON-WILLIAMS

It'll be very interesting to see how the film does, but right now it's simply too early to tell. This is certainly the right climate for Wonder Woman to pull off some surprise victories, and the film is universally beloved among critics and audiences. I wonder if the timing of Professor Marston and the Wonder Women, which reveals the character's racy origins, will hurt or help? 

It's been tough for superhero movies to gain the respect of Oscar voters. Of course a few of them have done well in technical categories (won an Oscar last year, so take that you haters!!), rarely do they land in the major fields. Warner Bros. hopeswill change that. Earlier this year we learned they would be launching a major Best Picture and Best Director Academy Awards campaign for Patty Jenkins' film, but now we see they're going for a lot more.The official "For Your Consideration" page foris up, and Warner Bros. plans to submit it for 15 of 16 eligible categories, including Best Picture, Best Director for Jenkins, Best Actress for star Gal Gadot, Best Supporting Actor/Actress, and more. The full list is below: