Warner Bros. Wants 'Wonder Woman' To Win All The Oscars

It's been tough for superhero movies to gain the respect of Oscar voters. Of course a few of them have done well in technical categories (Suicide Squad won an Oscar last year, so take that you haters!!), rarely do they land in the major fields. Warner Bros. hopes Wonder Woman will change that. Earlier this year we learned they would be launching a major Best Picture and Best Director Academy Awards campaign for Patty Jenkins' film, but now we see they're going for a lot more.
The official "For Your Consideration" page for Wonder Woman is up, and Warner Bros. plans to submit it for 15 of 16 eligible categories, including Best Picture, Best Director for Jenkins, Best Actress for star Gal Gadot, Best Supporting Actor/Actress, and more. The full list is below:
BEST PICTURE
CHARLES ROVEN, p.g.a.
DEBORAH SNYDER, p.g.a.
ZACK SNYDER, p.g.a.
RICHARD SUCKLE, p.g.a.
BEST DIRECTOR
PATTY JENKINS
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
ALLAN HEINBERG
Story by
ZACK SNYDER
& ALLAN HEINBERG
and JASON FUCHS
BEST ACTRESS
GAL GADOT
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
ROBIN WRIGHT
CONNIE NIELSEN
ELENA ANAYA
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
CHRIS PINE
DAVID THEWLIS
DANNY HUSTON
EWEN BREMNER
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
MATTHEW JENSEN, ASC
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Production Designer
ALINE BONETTO
Set Decorator
ANNA LYNCH-ROBINSON
BEST FILM EDITING
MARTIN WALSH, ACE
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
LINDY HEMMING
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Visual Effects Supervisor
BILL WESTENHOFER
Additional Visual Effects Supervisor
FRAZER CHURCHILL
Visual Effects Supervisor
ALEX WUTTKE
Special Effects Supervisor
MARK HOLT
BEST SOUND MIXING
Production Sound Mixer
CHRIS MUNRO, AMPS, CAS
Re-Recording Mixers
CHRIS BURDON
GILBERT LAKE
BEST SOUND EDITING
Supervising Sound Editor
JAMES H MATHER
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Makeup & Hair Designer
CHRISTINE BLUNDELL
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
RUPERT GREGSON-WILLIAMS
It'll be very interesting to see how the film does, but right now it's simply too early to tell. This is certainly the right climate for Wonder Woman to pull off some surprise victories, and the film is universally beloved among critics and audiences. I wonder if the timing of Professor Marston and the Wonder Women, which reveals the character's racy origins, will hurt or help?