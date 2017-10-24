'War For The Planet Of The Apes' Deleted Scene Reveals Malcolm's Fate

It wasn't a complete surprise when Jason Clarke didn't return as Caesar's human friend Malcolm in War for the Planet of the Apes, but couldn't we get some kind of update on his fate at least? We got one when James Franco didn't come back after Rise of the Planet of the Apes, didn't we? Well, with the home release being made available today a deleted scene finally tells us what happened to Malcolm, and it ain't good.
The scene finds Woody Harrelson's crazed Colonel in conversation with a pre-visual effects Caesar, so basically he's just talking to Andy Serkis in funny headgear. The subject of Malcolm comes up, and naturally Caesar is curious what happened to the man who tried to help him avert war...
I'm not sure that scene adds a whole lot, but I still wish it was left in. The Colonel doesn't get enough time, in my opinion, to establish just how deranged and cruel he can be. This would have helped to get that across.
