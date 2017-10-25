10/25/2017
Vincent D'Onofrio Is Coming Back For 'Daredevil' Season 3
Despite introducing Jon Bernthal's version of The Punisher, who has since gone on to get his own series, Daredevil season two was a step backwards from a creative standpoint. There are a number of reasons for this, but here are two: not enough of Vincent D'Onofrio as The Kingpin, and showrunners Doug Petrie and Marco Ramirez couldn't keep momentum going for so many episodes. Well now season 3 has taken steps to course correct on both of these issues.
D'Onofrio will get suited up again as Wilson Fisk aka The Kingpin for Daredevil season 3, which has been in limbo as attention shifted to Marvel's other Netflix shows. We knew it was happening, there just wasn't much information on it. Also, the season will have a new showrunner in Erik Oleson, who knows a little bit about superheroes from working on Arrow. He's now the fourth showrunner in the series three seasons, unless you count Drew Goddard who supposed to oversee the first season but was replaced by Steven S. DeKnight. Petrie and Ramirez left but didn't go far, taking their talents (such as they are) over to The Defenders.
No word on a start date or if D'Onofrio will be a regular castmember, but knowing that we may get to see more of Kingpin's fatman judo makes me happy. [Deadline]