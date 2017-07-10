Vin Diesel Weighs In On 'Fast & Furious' Feud, Says "Exciting News" To Come

This has been a turbulent week for the Fast & Furious franchise, despite their being some pretty good news mixed in there. It began when Fast 9 was delayed a year to April 10th 2020, in order to make room for Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham's spinoff, arriving in July 2019. Not everybody was happy about it, though, and Tyrese Gibson, who has played the mouthy Roman Pearce since 2 Fast 2 Furious, has been vocal on social media about his displeasure.
We haven't heard from Papa Bear, though, until now. Vin Diesel hit Instagram and voiced his opinion, and as expected, he takes a more positive, even philosophical approach to it...
Brotherhood... and all it's complexities. This scene was filmed in Puerto Rico, I can remember it like it was yesterday. Such a beautiful island, the people were so warm and welcoming. I turned 43 that summer... and my son Vincent was born. A woman named Jan Kelly responded to a question I had asked on Facebook, 'who they would like to see me work with?' She said would love to see me work with Dwayne... I listened to her request and he became Hobbs. I know there has been a lot of speculation as to why the Fast 9 release date was pushed... but it would be unfair to say it is anyone's fault. As we plot the course to expand the Fast & Furious universe, one must be mindful to take stock of the roads we took to get here. The pillars of authenticity, family and most importantly, our loyal fan’s perspective has been instrumental in procuring success. However, like any vehicle that has run around the globe 8 times, the franchise is in need of maintenance. My good friend and the godfather of Universal, Ron Meyer has granted me the time to do just that. We have some very exciting news to share soon... stay tuned. Yours truly, Dom #FamilyAlways
Diesel's not an idiot. He knows that Johnson has been good for the franchise, and if his spinoff is a success it will mean bigger things for everyone. As for Johnson, he chimed in yesterday and kept his comments pretty chill.
My goal from day 1 was to come in and create an exciting/fun character for the fans, elevate the franchise and build it out. #HobbsShaw2019 https://t.co/IJcdQTHSi3— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 6, 2017
I'd like to think whatever been there was between Johnson and Diesel has been squashed. They're too much fun together to let anything else get in the way, and personally I found The Fate of the Furious to be a little less enjoyable without them sharing the screen.