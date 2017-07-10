Vin Diesel Weighs In On 'Fast & Furious' Feud, Says "Exciting News" To Come

https://t.co/IJcdQTHSi3 My goal from day 1 was to come in and create an exciting/fun character for the fans, elevate the franchise and build it out. #HobbsShaw2019 October 6, 2017

This has been a turbulent week for thefranchise, despite their being some pretty good news mixed in there. It began whenwas delayed a year to April 10th 2020, in order to make room for Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham's spinoff, arriving in July 2019. Not everybody was happy about it, though, and Tyrese Gibson, who has played the mouthy Roman Pearce since, has been vocal on social media about his displeasure.We haven't heard from Papa Bear, though, until now. Vin Diesel hit Instagram and voiced his opinion, and as expected, he takes a more positive, even philosophical approach to it...Diesel's not an idiot. He knows that Johnson has been good for the franchise, and if his spinoff is a success it will mean bigger things for everyone. As for Johnson, he chimed in yesterday and kept his comments pretty chill.I'd like to think whatever been there was between Johnson and Diesel has been squashed. They're too much fun together to let anything else get in the way, and personally I foundto be a little less enjoyable without them sharing the screen.