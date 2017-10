Universal Pulls Plug On 'Bride Of Frankenstein' For Now

The more we learned from Bill Condon about, set to be the next film in Universal's Dark Universe franchise, the less solid it sounded. First he suggested it wouldn't be part of Dark Universe at all , perhaps because Tom Cruise'sfailed to set the box office on fire. With Angelina Jolie still unsigned and recently agreeing to star in Maleficent 2 at the same time shooting was to begin , nothing was going quite right. And that makes today's news somewhat expected.Universal has delayed production on, which was supposed to begin next February. The break is to allow for screenwriter David Koepp, who also wrote, to do some rewrites. It has also been yanked completely off the calendar, leaving open its February 2019 release date. Here's the statement from Universal:While Javier Bardem remains in talks to play Frankenstein, the delay could allow for Universal to sign Jolie in the title role.