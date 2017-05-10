Tyrese Has Beef With Dwayne Johnson Over 'Fast 9' Delay

Tyrese better know his role and shut his mouth! Yesterday we learned that Fast & Furious 9 was being delayed by a year to April 19th 2020. While we weren't given a reason why, it might have to do with Universal wanting to squeeze their Dwayne Johnson/Jason Statham spinoff into the 2019 slot. And it seems the very idea of that has angered Tyrese Gibson, who has taken a page from the Roman Pearce playbook and started talking trash.
He hit up Instagram flat out blamed Johnson and producer Hiram Garcia for the delay, boasting that he knew all along they'd be the ones to break up the franchise's tight-knit crew. Daaaaaammmmmmn!
#PSA Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU - And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post - Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah..... it's about #TeamDewayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch? Guys guys just relax I'm just a passionate film critic
Diversity, love, multi ethnic worldwide multi generational, United Nations, One Race, Fast Family...... Until Dewayne showed up I guess this whole time he had a problem cause he wasn't the ONLY ONE on the movie poster........... I guess dreams do come true congratulations to @hhgarcia41 and @therock you guys are just amazing you really broke up the #FastFamily I tried to warn you guys... You thought I was hating...... I was simply fighting to keep the family together what makes us great is when you see us all TOGETHER we don't fly solo..... #MyLastPost today..... I got 3 years of venting on this clown - They offered but YOU didn't have to agree with a solo #HobbsMovie
He knows half those actors in the second image are long gone, right? Like long gone before Johnson ever showed up?
Anyway, this is on top of the beef Johnson already has with Vin Diesel, which is why you never saw Hobbs or Dom share screen time in Fate of the Furious. It's also probably why Universal moved on a spinoff so quickly, to keep their two heavyweight stars under the same umbrella, but not necessarily in the same movie.
I don't know if Tyrese is just shooting his mouth off or not, and really it doesn't matter. The fact is Johnson took this franchise to the next level, so maybe there's a bit of sour grapes there. These movies are like printing money and there is no end in sight as long as internal squabbles don't fuck it up. That's the course they seem to be traveling on right now, though, and somebody at Universal might want to step in.