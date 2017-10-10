10/10/2017
Tyler Perry To Play Colin Powell In Adam McKay's Dick Cheney Film
I have to say, it's weird any time Tyler Perry takes a role that doesn't require him to wear a wig and dress. But what's even weirder is that he tends to be okay at them, with the exception of Alex Cross which I bet you had totally forgotten about. Well now he's landed another unexpected role in Adam McKay's upcoming biopic on Dick Cheney, as arguably the most respected man in the George W. Bush administration: Colin Powell.
Perry will play Secretary of State and 4-star general Colin Powell in McKay's untitled film which chronicles the rise of Darth Vader...er, former Vice President Dick Cheney. The cast for this is pretty great, with Christian Bale as Cheney, Amy Adams as his wife Lynne Cheney, Steve Carell as Secretary of Defense Donald "Known Unknown" Rumsfeld, Sam Rockwell as George W. Bush, and Bill Pullman in an unspecified role. It's basically a reunion of McKay's The Big Short, which earned five Oscar nominations and one win for Adapted Screenplay.
Perry will be seen next in more familiar territory, as Madea in Boo 2! A Madea Halloween on October 20th. [Deadline]