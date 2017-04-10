Trailer For Romantic Drama 'Porto' Reveals One Of Anton Yelchin's Final Roles

Hard to believe more than a year has gone by since Anton Yelchin passed away, and every posthumous release is a reminder of the talent that was lost. There are still a couple of unreleased movies left featuring Yelchin, and the next one will be, in which the actor finds new love in the gorgeous Portuguese city.Produced by Jim Jarmusch and directed by Gabe Klinger,pairs Yelchin up with French actress Lucie Lucas. They play ex-pats, one a reclusive American, the other a French student, who share a brief but intimate affair one night in Portugal. Their passion is recounted in fragments after they've been apart for years, but find it impossible to forget the moments they shared.I'm not familiar with the director or Yelchin's co-star, but it looks like a welcome, and somewhat haunting, companion to some of his previous romantic efforts, such asandopens in New York City on November 17th, Los Angeles a week later.