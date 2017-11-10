Thor Meets Korg In Hilarious New Clip From 'Thor: Ragnarok'

The reviews forhave been coming in and so far they are pretty positive, but there's still a lot of hype left to be done. Chris Hemsworth appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, and other than being interrupted by Matt Damon, he also brought along a new clip. It features Thor having a rather hilarious conversation with Korg, the rock-covered alien voiced by the film's director, Taika Waititi.The conversation revolves around Thor's love of his old hammer, Mjolnir, which he has somehow lost. Being from another planet, the kind-hearted Korg doesn't fully grasp at first why Thor loves it so much, but figures it out in a way that's probably more touchy-feely than the God of Thunder would have put it.Thor: Ragnarok opens November 3rd!