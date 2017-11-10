10/11/2017
Thor Meets Korg In Hilarious New Clip From 'Thor: Ragnarok'
The reviews for Thor: Ragnarok have been coming in and so far they are pretty positive, but there's still a lot of hype left to be done. Chris Hemsworth appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, and other than being interrupted by Matt Damon, he also brought along a new clip. It features Thor having a rather hilarious conversation with Korg, the rock-covered alien voiced by the film's director, Taika Waititi.
The conversation revolves around Thor's love of his old hammer, Mjolnir, which he has somehow lost. Being from another planet, the kind-hearted Korg doesn't fully grasp at first why Thor loves it so much, but figures it out in a way that's probably more touchy-feely than the God of Thunder would have put it.
Thor: Ragnarok opens November 3rd!