There Will Be a Crossover For ‘The Walking Dead’ And ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ After All

When The Walking Dead’s spinoff, Fear The Walking Dead was introduced, producers were adamant that there would be no crossover event combining the two series. Unlike shows within the Arrowverse or others, most the of the events taking place on the two shows are separated by a wide range of geography. The Walking Dead takes place on the East Coast (Georgia for the most, and now within the DC area), while Fear The Walking Dead has taken place on the West Coast (California and Mexico for the most part). In addition to that, timelines would be hard to catch up as The Walking Dead was it’s in its 8th season, and Fear The Walking Dead is in its 3rd season, making a big gap timeline-wise for the two series. There was always hopes that maybe one character from one show might join the other, but that’s been shot down by producers… until now.
CRB reports that at this year’s New York Comic Con at the AMC panel, Walking Dead creator (and executive producer of both The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead shows) Robert Kirkman finally let the cat out of the bag that somewhere down the line, the two shows will have a crossover of some sort.
“We want these shows to have their own legs and have their own stories and be their own. There are two Walking Dead shows. There is one character that is going to go from one show — that I will not name — and appear in the other show — that I will not name.”While that is rather vague, that does open the door for us to see one (or perhaps more than one) character from either The Walking Dead or Fear the Walking Dead to show up on another show. The only problem is (given the timelines don’t match) whatever character from Fear the Walking Dead shows up on The Walking Dead or vice versa, they would be safe (death-wise) from any real harm as they would show up on the next show which is “further in the future.” Strand would be a great character to make his way to the East Coast and interact with Rick & Co.
AMC also released an image via Twitter that this crossover is, in fact, a real thing and we should look forward to it.
This is real. #crossover #TWD #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/Kr8RwOfkZq— The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) October 8, 2017