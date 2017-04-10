10/04/2017
'The Star' Trailer: Animated Animals Celebrate The First Christmas
With Christmas right around the corner, the story of Jesus Christ's birth will be playing out in front yards of annoying neighbors everywhere. Well now you can pay to see it on the big screen, as well, but from the perspective of the animals. That's the premise of Sony's new animated film, The Star, and we'll just ignore that Sony is also the studio who gave us The Emoji Movie like five minutes ago.
While the animation isn't great, the voice cast is incredible with Steven Yeun, Oprah Winfrey, Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Keegan-Michael Key, Kelly Clarkson, Anthony Anderson, Aidy Bryant, Ving Rhames, Gabriel Iglesias, Patricia Heaton, Kristin Chenoweth, Christopher Plummer, Tracy Morgan, and Tyler Perry. Here's the synopsis:
In Sony Pictures Animation’s The Star, a small but brave donkey named Bo yearns for a life beyond his daily grind at the village mill. One day he finds the courage to break free, and finally goes on the adventure of his dreams. On his journey, he teams up with Ruth, a loveable sheep who has lost her flock and Dave, a dove with lofty aspirations. Along with three wisecracking camels and some eccentric stable animals, Bo and his new friends follow the Star and become accidental heroes in the greatest story ever told – the first Christmas.
The Star opens on November 17th.