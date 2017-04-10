'The Star' Trailer: Animated Animals Celebrate The First Christmas

With Christmas right around the corner, the story of Jesus Christ's birth will be playing out in front yards of annoying neighbors everywhere. Well now you can pay to see it on the big screen, as well, but from the perspective of the animals. That's the premise of Sony's new animated film,, and we'll just ignore that Sony is also the studio who gave uslike five minutes ago.While the animation isn't great, the voice cast is incredible with Steven Yeun, Oprah Winfrey, Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Keegan-Michael Key, Kelly Clarkson, Anthony Anderson, Aidy Bryant, Ving Rhames, Gabriel Iglesias, Patricia Heaton, Kristin Chenoweth, Christopher Plummer, Tracy Morgan, and Tyler Perry. Here's the synopsis:opens on November 17th.