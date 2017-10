'The New Mutants' To Be A Trilogy Of X-Men Horror Movies

Josh Boone told uswas going to be a "full-fledged horror", but...we didn't think he was THAT serious!? The first trailer hit last week and it might've been inspired byit digs so deep into the genre. The X-Men franchise has been around since 2000, a full eight years before Marvel's, and it's exciting to see Fox taking superhero movies in such a radical direction. And it's only the beginning.Speaking with IGN , Boone revealedwill be the first of a horror trilogy. Boone mentioned something he's talked about before, that he was inspired by the dark stories of Chris Claremont and gloomy, sketchy art by Bill Sienkiewicz.Those stories by Claremont and Sienkiewicz introduced the supernatural Demon Bear into the X-Men mythos, and rumors are it will have a part in the film.As the horror genre continues to surge in popularity (the virtually unknown Happy Death Day killed it last weekend ), Boone's approach is pretty clever. I'm curious about what he wants to do next; perhaps bring in the vampiric Selene for the sequel? Hopefullyis a hit when it opens next April so we can see Boone's trilogy play out.