'The Matrix': Zak Penn Confirms New Film Isn't A Reboot

If there's something to take note of from's disappointing opening weekend, it's that all sci-fi classics are not the same. Unlike, or even, Ridley Scott'sis a niche property and a budget of $150M+ is going to be tough to recoup. A few months ago we learned Warner Bros. was moving forward on a followup to The Matrix , and I think it remains to be seen exactly where that one falls. But the film is definitely happening, and screenwriter Zak Penn has provided an update.Penn has previously said his new Matrix film wouldn't be a reboot or a sequel , and has hit Twitter to double down on that...Penn mentioned, which was a great idea that helped expand the universe ofbeyond the trilogy. It was a series of animated short movies featuring different characters that helped dig into the history of The Matrix. I don't necessarily think they enhanced the features in any way, but they were still pretty cool. If that's the kind of thing he's talking about then I'm all for it.