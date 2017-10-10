10/10/2017
'The Matrix': Zak Penn Confirms New Film Isn't A Reboot
If there's something to take note of from Blade Runner 2049's disappointing opening weekend, it's that all sci-fi classics are not the same. Unlike Star Wars, Terminator, or even Alien, Ridley Scott's Blade Runner is a niche property and a budget of $150M+ is going to be tough to recoup. A few months ago we learned Warner Bros. was moving forward on a followup to The Matrix, and I think it remains to be seen exactly where that one falls. But the film is definitely happening, and screenwriter Zak Penn has provided an update.
Penn has previously said his new Matrix film wouldn't be a reboot or a sequel, and has hit Twitter to double down on that...
“Re: the Matrix, yes I’m writing something. Not a reboot, not a continuation, watch Animatrix, read comics to see what Wachowskis did. A script in development is not a movie. No casting, director, style can be discussed yet. Nothing to see here folks…yet. No need to put actors or anyone on the spot, because there’s nothing there yet. No reboot or reimagining, no recasting involved. And this is not the point in process that those decisions get made. So many hoops to jump through, the first one I gotta do myself.”
Penn mentioned The Animatrix, which was a great idea that helped expand the universe of The Matrix beyond the trilogy. It was a series of animated short movies featuring different characters that helped dig into the history of The Matrix. I don't necessarily think they enhanced the features in any way, but they were still pretty cool. If that's the kind of thing he's talking about then I'm all for it.