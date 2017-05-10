10/05/2017
The Jaegers Are Ready For Battle In New 'Pacific Rim Uprising' Images
The apocalypse may have been canceled at the end of Pacific Rim, but it looks as if the kaiju have opted to renew. After yesterday's synopsis filled us in on the plot of Pacific Rim Uprising, today sees the release of a handful of debut images, giving us a first solid look at the cast and brand new jaegers.
John Boyega leads the crew as Jake Pentecost, the son of commander Stacker Pentecost who gave his life at the end of the first movie. Also on board are the returning Rinko Kikuchi as Mako Mori, Charlie Day, Burn Gorman, Scott Eastwood, Jing Tian, Adria Arjona, and Cailee Spaeny. As for how the kaiju have made it back for the sequel, Boyega tells EW that they were always more than they appeared...
“The Kaiju have found a new way. They are way more intelligent than we thought they were. The monsters you saw in the first movie were the test run, to see how the planet would hold up. The breach we thought was closed is not their only way into our world. Their plans are more specific. Jake leads the team in trying to build up a new defense against that.”
Kaiju are cool and all, but what about the jaegers? The below image gives us a look at four of them: Saber Athena, Bracer Phoenix, Gipsy Avenger and Guardian Bravo.
Directed by Steven S. DeKnight, Pacific Rim Uprising opens March 23rd 2018. Watch for the first trailer to hit tomorrow!