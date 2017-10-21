10/21/2017
'The Dark Tower' TV Series May Be A "Complete Reboot"
The Dark Tower turned out to be an epic-sized dud last summer, and we thought it would spell doom for Sony's plans for a cinematic universe spanning the big and small screen. But they soldiered forward with the TV series, landing The Walking Dead's Glen Mazzara to spearhead the whole thing. And while it's still moving forward, it sounds like the series will be used to wipe the slate clean. Stephen King told Vulture...
The major challenge was to do a film based on a series of books that’s really long, about 3,000 pages. The other part of it was the decision to do a PG-13 feature adaptation of books that are extremely violent and deal with violent behavior in a fairly graphic way. That was something that had to be overcome, although I’ve gotta say, I thought [screenwriter] Akiva Goldsman did a terrific job in taking a central part of the book and turning it into what I thought was a pretty good movie. The TV series they’re developing now … we’ll see what happens with that. It would be like a complete reboot, so we’ll just have to see.”
Sounds like a good idea. The Dark Tower is too popular to just fade away, and a series is undoubtedly the best format to give fans everything they want to see.