'The Commuter' Trailer: Liam Neeson Never Has A Dull Work Week

Liam Neeson apparently can't go ten minutes without stumbling into some trouble, and at some point we should start to ask whether he's the real problem. In the veteran actor's latest action flick,, the poor guy can't even come home from a long day at work without getting uncovering a deadly plot of some kind.Once again reunited withanddirector Jaume Collet-Serra, Neeson plays a regular working stiff who must use his special skills to save everyone on a commuter train, includingduo Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. I'm surprised there hasn't been more made of their reunion here, but that's probably because one of them is the culprit. The setup for the new trailer makes Neeson seem like a burgeoning superhero, but no....he's THE COMMUTER!Also starring Sam Neill, Letitia Wright, Jonathan Banks, and Elizabeth McGovern,opens January 12th 2018.