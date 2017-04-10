The Belchers Will Hit the Big Screen in 2020 with a 'Bob's Burgers' Movie





Past the release date, which is set for July 17, 2020, details on the Fox Animation production are scarce. But still, it's impossible not to get swept up in creator Lorne Bouchard's infectious joy about the news:





“We’re thrilled to be invited to bring Bob’s Burgers to the big screen,” show creator Loren Bouchard said. “We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show. We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s – but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!”





So what could the plot be? The Belchers have a super-large, wonderfully diverse cast of characters: Bob's self-proclaimed BFF Teddy, the Belchers' sardonic landlord Mr. Fischoeder; Tina's fleet-footed crush Jimmy Pesto; Louis's close friend Regular-Sized Rudy; Gene's talking toilet (voiced by Jon Hamm, naturally); and Linda's cat-lady sister Gayle. And seriously, there are dozens of other characters I could list here, all of whom are delightfully weird in their own way.





How some, or all, of them will come together on the big screen for the Bob's Burgers film is a question we can mull over for the next three years. In the immortal words of Linda, "Alright!"