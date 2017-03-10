The Bear Is Back In New Trailer For 'Paddington 2'

The value of not judging a book by its cover, or in this case a movie by its trailers, is that occasionally you get great one like. The live-action/CGI film based on British marmalade-loving bear was arguably the year's best animated movie and a joy to watch. It also proved surprisingly robust at the box office with $275M, earning it a sequel with big shoes to fill. After a teaser hit a few weeks ago we now have the first full trailer for, and again it's probably a good idea not to judge too quickly.Once again directed by Paul King, the film brings back most of the original cast, led by Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington, joined by Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Peter Capaldi, Imelda Staunton, Jim Broadbent, Samuel Joslin, and Madeleine Harris. Missing from this list? Nicole Kidman, who was note-perfect as an evil taxidermist. She's been replaced by Hugh Grant as a flamboyant actor turned cat burgler and master of disguises. Honestly, his character looks a touch too over the top, but it still could be fun.Also starring Brendan Gleeson and Noah Taylor,arrives on January 12th.