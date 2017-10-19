'The Ballad of Lefty Brown' Trailer: Bill Pullman Saddles Up For Revenge

We can stop proclaiming that the Western is making a comeback. The genre has been here and keeps getting better, with some taking it in new directions and others going for a more traditional approach. A24 looks to have ponied up for a good one with, which stars Bill Pullman in a good old fashioned Western revenge flick.Pullman stars alongside Kathy Baker, Peter Fonda, Joe Anderson, Jim Caviezel, Tommy Flanagan, and Diego Josef with Jared Moshe directing. Moshe previously helmed a different Western, titled, so it's clear he's a fan. The film stars Pullman as Lefty Brown, who sets out to get revenge on the outlaws who murdered his longtime partner. On the way he recruits a young gunslinger and a hard-drinking U.S. Marshall, to deliver some justice.will premiere on DirecTV beginning November 9th before hitting theaters December 15th. However, those of us here in the DMV can check it out at the Virginia Film Festival which runs from November 9th-12th.