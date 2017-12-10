10/12/2017
Tessa Thompson May Have Convinced Marvel To Do An All-Female Team Movie
Marvel took their sweet time getting a solo female-led movie up and going, but an all-female teamup movie? That might be a possibility. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok, and is apparently the breakout star of it, commented during a press conference that she and most of the actresses in the MCU, approached Kevin Feige about a female superhero team movie, and it sounds like the Marvel Studios prez was open to it. Here's how ThePlaylist recounts it...
"Thompson had been asked if there were any plans for a solo “Valkyrie” movie and Feige had responded, “Pretty good idea.” The Thompson noted, “Recently I marched up with a couple of other women who work in Marvel and [asked Kevin] “How about a movie with some female super heroes? Like all of them.”
Feige says, “It was a pretty amazing moment to be somewhere and have your shoulder be taped and turn around find every female hero we have is standing there going, ‘How about it?’ And I said ‘yes.'”
That elicited some good natured laughs and smiles from the other “Ragnarok” stars on the dais, but make no mistake, Feige had a serious look on his face on the subject.
And Thompson added, “There’s a precedent for it in the comics with the Lady Liberators [and others].”
Genuinely surprised, Feige responded with, “Deep cut! Lady Liberators!”
While I hope she was referring to the more recent version of the Lady Liberators and not the cheesy 1970s version. The latter version included Valkyrie as a member, but the team she actually led was the Fearless Defenders. Chances are they'd change that name to avoid confusion with the Netflix series, The Defenders. But I could see something similar happening with a team consisting of Valkyrie, Black Widow, Scarlet Witch, Captain Marvel, The Wasp, maybe Gamora, with Pepper Potts manning the control center? And maybe this could be a way to introduce the female Thor? Hey Natalie Portman, quit blocking Marvel's calls and pick up!
Would you be down for that? Who would you want as part of the team? I