Tessa Thompson May Have Convinced Marvel To Do An All-Female Team Movie

Marvel took their sweet time getting a solo female-led movie up and going, but an all-female teamup movie? That might be a possibility. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie in, and is apparently the breakout star of it, commented during a press conference that she and most of the actresses in the MCU, approached Kevin Feige about a female superhero team movie, and it sounds like the Marvel Studios prez was open to it. Here's how ThePlaylist recounts it..."Thompson had been asked if there were any plans for a solo “Valkyrie” movie and Feige had responded, “Pretty good idea.” The Thompson noted, “Recently I marched up with a couple of other women who work in Marvel and [asked Kevin] “How about a movie with some female super heroes? Like all of them.”Feige says, “It was a pretty amazing moment to be somewhere and have your shoulder be taped and turn around find every female hero we have is standing there going, ‘How about it?’ And I said ‘yes.'”That elicited some good natured laughs and smiles from the other “Ragnarok” stars on the dais, but make no mistake, Feige had a serious look on his face on the subject.And Thompson added, “There’s a precedent for it in the comics with the Lady Liberators [and others].”Genuinely surprised, Feige responded with, “Deep cut! Lady Liberators!”While I hope she was referring to the more recent version of the Lady Liberators and not the cheesy 1970s version. The latter version included Valkyrie as a member, but the team she actually led was the Fearless Defenders. Chances are they'd change that name to avoid confusion with the Netflix series, The Defenders. But I could see something similar happening with a team consisting of Valkyrie, Black Widow, Scarlet Witch, Captain Marvel, The Wasp, maybe Gamora, with Pepper Potts manning the control center? And maybe this could be a way to introduce the female Thor? Hey Natalie Portman, quit blocking Marvel's calls and pick up!Would you be down for that? Who would you want as part of the team? I