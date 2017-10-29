10/29/2017

Taika Waititi Thinks He Could Make A Funny Black Widow Movie

Every time Marvel has gambled on an outside-the-box director, they's struck gold. This weekend sees Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok, and the director's silly comic sensibilities have made it the first Thor movie with personality. But can he do the same for other Marvel heroes? This isn't just a one and done, is it? Hardly, and Waititi tells io9 the Avenger he would love to tackle next...

“In all honesty, I reckon I could probably bring something pretty unique to any of the franchises. So I’d love to see Black Widow. [I’d like to see] Black Widow as something crazy and a bit funnier than we expect it to be, because we know her story and it’s very sullen and very dark and her history is very dark. But! What’s the funny version of that? What’s the more entertaining version of that?”

Yeah, let's make that happen. Fans have been asking for a Black Widow movie forever, and it should be one of Marvel's most distinctive directors to do it. 

 