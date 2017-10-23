Sylvia Hoeks Joins 'The Girl In The Spider's Web', Naomi Watts Enters 'The Wolf Hour', And More

Sony continues to show love to Sylvia Hoeks, who had the role of Luv in Blade Runner 2049 and now will join Claire Foy in The Girl in the Spider's Web. She'll play Lisbeth Salander's evil twin in the film based on the popular series of novels, although this is an adaptation of the first without original author Stieg Larsson. Technically this is a sequel to David Fincher's remake of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, although with the new cast and the skipping of Larsson's books it feels like a reboot. Fede Alvarez will be behind the camera, and the film has an October 19th, 2018 release date. It might be a good idea to keep a close watch on Hoeks's career because Sony really digs her, and sought her for the female lead in Venom before it went to Michelle Williams. [Variety]
Naomi Watts is headed back into psychological terror territory with The Wolf Hour, about a down 'n out activist in 1960s New York who must face an unseen tormentor during the height of the Son of Sam murders. Alistair Banks Griffin will direct. [Deadline]
Renee Zellwegger will follow the yellow brick road and play Judy Garland in Judy, a biopic about the Wizard of Oz actress and singer's final concerts in London. Rupert Goold (True Story) will direct with shooting set to begin next February. The film is set in 1968, " 30 years after she played the iconic role of Dorothy in The Wizard Of Oz, when showbiz legend Garland arrives in Swinging London to perform a sell-out run at The Talk of the Town. As Garland prepares for the show, battles with management, charms musicians and reminisces with friends and adoring fans, her wit and warmth shine through. Even her dreams of romance seem undimmed as she embarks on a courtship with Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband." [Deadline]