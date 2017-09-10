'Stranger Things' Season 2 Clip And New Episode Titles Revealed

Stranger Things returns in just a few weeks, and already there is one pretty serious change. Fortuantely it's not the kind of change that should affect your enjoyment of the series. Some months back a teaser for season 2 revealed what were supposed to be the titles of each episode.
But those have now changed. The Duffer Brothers revealed that they were just working titles and would be changed, which would also help throw off the Internet sleuths trying to figure everything out. And now we have the new titles that will keep everyone on their toes, courtesy of the latest teaser:
The story continues. New chapters on October 27. #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/NPF1NPNQSt— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) October 9, 2017
Most of the titles are different, with the exception of The Pollywog, but what's interesting is the final three episodes which are being kept under super duper lock & key...
Chapter 1: Dragon’s Lair
Chapter 2: Trick or Treat Freak
Chapter 3: The Pollywog
Chapter 4: Will the Wise
Chapter 5: Dig Dug
Chapter 6: The Spy
Chapter 7, 8, and 9: Super Duper Secret
Of course there's going to be a trick or treat Halloween episode. How could there not be one? Speaking of which, it looks like "Trick or Treat Freak" will be the one to feature those cool Ghostbusters uniforms we've been seeing the cast in. They're featured in a new clip, in which the boys are mistaken for exterminators, are given terrible Three Musketeers candy, and then are scared by Max, played by new addition Sadie Sink.
Stranger Things returns to Netflix for season 2 on October 27th.