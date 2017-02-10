10/02/2017
'Stranger Things' May Go Beyond A Fourth Season
It looks like the town of Hawkins, Indiana will remain standing a little while longer. Just a little. Just weeks ago Stranger Things co-creator Ross Duffer revealed the beloved Netflix series would probably end after season four. Why anybody was already looking forward to the series' conclusion before we even had a season two is beyond me, but it got the Internet faithful crying in their Eggos. Those sobs have been heard, and now the series will go beyond that.
Executive producer Shawn Levy tells EW that Stranger Things has an extended lease on life, just not a very long one...
“Hearts were heard breaking in Netflix headquarters when the Brothers made four seasons sound like an official end, and I was suddenly getting phone calls from our actors’ agents. The truth is we’re definitely going four seasons and there’s very much the possibility of a fifth. Beyond that, it becomes I think very unlikely.”
The Duffers chimed in and basically reiterated what they said at Comic-Con, which is that the series would face a logic gap if it went on too long.
“It’s not wrapped up this season,” says Ross. “I think [season 2] will be a satisfying end but there’s still danger out there. There’s too much to deal with in one more season. If we’re able to, there will be at least four, there could be more. I think there’s going to come a point where why aren’t these people leaving Hawkins? Like we’re going to stretch credibility. It wasn’t intended to be a seven-season thing.”
Matt adds, “It’s not built to sustain that as a narrative. After it became successful, we had one of those big meetings with Netflix over dinner and they were like ‘We don’t want this going on that long.’ They were very supportive of it. It’s stupid to put an end date on it right now because we don’t know.”
Frankly, everyone should have moved away between episodes 1 & 2.
Netflix will premiere Stranger Things' second season on October 27th.