10/06/2017
Shane Black Eyed To Direct 'Fast & Furious' Spinoff
If Vince McMahon wanted to book a triple threat match between Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel, and Tyrese Gibson, the chances of it happening just went up about 800%. Johnson may have been the spark that elevated the Fast & Furious franchise when he debuted in Fast Five, but it's clear that he has now become the centerpiece. And that has rubbed some the wrong way. He's been feuding with Diesel for months, and news that his spinoff with Jason Statham has been set for July 2019, pushing Fast 9 to 2020 in the process, has sent Tyrese off on a social media tirade.
Well, it's about to get more annoying for Mr. Gibson, because the latest news from Variety is that Shane Black is a contender to direct the spinoff. Black, best known for Iron Man 3, The Nice Guys, and Lethal Weapon, would turn his action-comedy powers on to Johnson's Agent Hobbs and Statham's Deckard Shaw, who went from mortal enemies to bros in Fate of the Furious.
Nothing is set in stone yet, and won't be until franchise scribe Chris Morgan finishes up the script. This thing is gonna have a script? Does it need one? I thought Hobbs and Shaw would just punch things, throw guys out of planes, and talk shit for 90 minutes. Isn't that enough?