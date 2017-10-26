10/26/2017

Scarlett Johansson Joins Drama 'Reflective Light', Tom Hanks To Lead Sci-Fi Film 'Bios'

Scarlett Johansson's been so busy with action movies that we haven't seen her dramatic side in a while. That should change now that she's starring in Reflective Light, an adaptation of the 2014 novel The Deepest Secret by Carla Buckley. Famed photographer Gregory Crewdson will make his directorial debut on the film about a struggling mother who turns her home into a darkened fortress to protect her son who is fatally allergic to sunlight. [Variety]


Tom Hanks is set to headline Bios, a sci-fi film directed by Miguel Sapochnik (Repo Men) from a sought-after script by Craig Luck. The story “follows a robot that lives on a post-apocalyptic earth. Built to protect the life of his dying creator’s beloved dog, it learns about life, love, friendship, and the meaning of human life.”  Hanks will play the robot's creator. Next up on the big screen for Hanks is potential Best Picture contender, The Post, due out in December. He also has an animated David S. Pumpkins special airing Saturday night. You can check out a trailer for it below. [Variety]

 