Scarlett Johansson Joins Drama 'Reflective Light', Tom Hanks To Lead Sci-Fi Film 'Bios'

Tom Hanks is set to headline Bios, a sci-fi film directed by Miguel Sapochnik (Repo Men) from a sought-after script by Craig Luck. The story “follows a robot that lives on a post-apocalyptic earth. Built to protect the life of his dying creator’s beloved dog, it learns about life, love, friendship, and the meaning of human life.” Hanks will play the robot's creator. Next up on the big screen for Hanks is potential Best Picture contender, The Post, due out in December. He also has an animated David S. Pumpkins special airing Saturday night. You can check out a trailer for it below. [Variety]