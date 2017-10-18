Saw Gerrera Stirs Up Trouble In New 'Star Wars Rebels' Season 4 Clip

kicked off its fourth and final (::sniffle::) season this week with the two-part "Heroes of Mandalore" storyline. I'm still plugging away at it, but so far this season is off to a great start. Now Disney has revealed a new clip from the next big arc, "In the Name of the Rebellion: Parts 1 & 2", which will comprise episodes 3 & 4.The clip features the return of Forest Whitaker's Saw Gerrera, and it's funny because each time we see him he looks older and has become more radical. Clearly he's evolving into the full-blown anarchist we see in, and someone who is too much of a loose cannon to work alongside the Rebellion. Mon Mothma simply ain't havin' it.Watch for this episode when it hits Disney XD on October 23rd.