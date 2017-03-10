10/03/2017
Rumor: 'Gambit' Targets Daniel Craig As Villain Mr. Sinister
Mr. Sinister has been rumored for literally every single X-Men movie ever made. He's shown up, maybe once, in that X-Men: Apocalypse cutscene, which got everybody thinking he would be in Logan. But Fox went and created an all-new timeline just to not have Sinister in it, so that didn't happen. Now he's being rumored again, this time for the troubled Gambit movie , with Daniel Craig as the villain.
Splash Report have a rumor suggesting that "conversations" have taken place to get Craig to play Sinister. Doesn't sound like he's been made an offer or that negotiations have begun, but some folks at 20th Century Fox think it would be kewl to have 007 in their movie alongside Channing Tatum. Doesn't sound like a lot to go on.
This comes after the site reportedly secured an early plot synopsis for Gambit, which has the ragin' Cajun stealing a precious item for Sinister, just as he often did in the comics...
“Gambit is hired to do a job in Paris in which he has to steal something from the Louvre Museum. His mysterious employer is revealed to be Nathaniel Essex a.k.a. Mr. Sinister. He offers Gambit 40 million to recover a mysterious trunk that was stolen by the Boudreaux clan. It will be auctioned off during the yearly Thieves Ball where all the criminal organizations in the world meet up. It uses New Orleans’ Mardi Gras celebrations as a cover. Gambit decides to enlist a crew of mutants to pull off this seemingly impossible heist…”
It reads as feasible, but I don't totally trust the source or their reporting. From a fanboy standpoint, the idea of Craig as Mr. Sinister sounds awesome, but then so did Oscar Isaac as Apocalypse and that was shit. Sinister is an incredible foe, arguably the best the X-Men have outside of Magneto. He's all-powerful, pretty much immortal, and has a keen interest in the bloodlines of certain mutant families. He has tooled around with the DNA of the Summers clan (Cyclops, Havok, Cable, etc.) and has been integral to the origins of a number of X-Men, whether they realize it or not.
Gambit currently has no director, no script, and no release date. If this is going to happen don't count on it being any time soon. Maybe by then Craig, who has already been exhausted from the James Bond franchise, will be ready to jump into another.