10/17/2017
Riz Ahmed May Star In Netflix's Contemporary 'Hamlet' Movie
"To be or not to be, that is the question", and the answer to the Bard's immortal query has an answer we all should be pretty okay with. Deadline reports Riz Ahmed is in talks to star in Netflix's contemporary adaptation of William Shakespeare's Hamlet.
This has long been a dream role for Ahmed, who will take the title role after developing the project with screenwriter Mike Lesslie, who previously wrote the Fassbender/Cotillard twinbill of Macbeth and Assassin's Creed. One of those movies is well-received, the other is Assassin's Creed. Hamlet is being described as “set in a modern-day London of economic and political uncertainty, the story follows the intersecting themes of familial honor, moral duty and dynastic corruption.”
Ahmed has been on fire lately, winning an Emmy for his outstanding performance in HBO's The Night Of. He also very nearly survived Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, but not quite, and he'll be seen next in Jacques Audiard's western The Sisters Brothers alongside John C. Reilly, Joaquin Phoenix, and Jake Gyllenhaal. Pretty good company.