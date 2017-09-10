Rian Johnson Is Cool With You Avoiding Tonight's 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer





But it’s gooooood..... I a legitimately torn. If you want to come in clean, absolutely avoid it.But it’s gooooood..... https://t.co/Y29K5yz8i4 October 8, 2017

In case you didn't know (You don't know anything unless it comes from me, right? RIGHT!?!?), the new trailer forhits tonight at halftime of Monday Night Football, which I will be watching because my beloved Chicago Bears play. Anyway, in cases like this, with the film only a couple of months away, there may be an urge to avoid the trailer and miss any potential spoilers.Well, if you're one of those people who thinks that way, Rian Johnson supports you...Let's keep it real, we're all going to watch it, right? It's Star Wars! How can we not watch it!? Besides, you know it's going to play in front of whatever movie you see in theaters next anyway. Just get it over with, watch it tonight.opens December 15th!