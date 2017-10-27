10/27/2017
Reboots Of 'Major League', 'Ace Ventura', 'Young Guns', And More May Be Coming
It's like the '90s all over again! Certainly for the rebranded Morgan Creek Entertainment Group, the '90s haven't gone away and they want to make sure we all get to relive them once more. They've dug into their back catalog of prominent titles and have selected a bunch to be rebooted, either on the big screen or small. And some of these are going make a few people angry.
Deadline reports of Morgan Creek's plans to reboot titles such as Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Young Guns, Major League, Pacific Heights, Diabolique, Clive Barker’s Nightbreed, and Dead Ringers for exploitation "across multiple platforms." That's right, a new Young Guns movie and potential TV series may happen. Good luck rounding up a cast of rising stars the level of Charlie Sheen, Emilio Estevez, Lou Diamond Phillips, and Kiefer Sutherland!
In the case of Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, they hope to cast a young actor who can pick up the baton from Jim Carrey, who they also hope will reprise the role. Good luck with that, too.
To be honest, none of these make me personally angry with the exception of Major League, which I think is the best and most quotable baseball movie ever ("Have to wake up bats!"). It's so completely perfect that daring to remake it should be considered a crime. What's Congress doing? Pass some legislation on this. Call it the No New Willie Mays Hayes Bill or something.