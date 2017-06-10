Punk Is A Way Of Life In New Trailer For 'How To Talk To Girls At Parties'

John Cameron Mitchell puts the punk aesthetic of Hedwig and the Angry Inch to very different use in How to Talk to Girls at Parties, an adaptation of Neil Gaiman's short. The film debuted at Cannes and surprisingly there hasn't been much buzz about it, perhaps because there is still no release date, but the latest trailer looks like a lot of odd fun and quirky performances from Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, and Alex Sharp.
Set in 1970s London, the film stars Fanning as an alien girl who comes to Earth and falls in love with the punk rock scene. There's quite a bit more to it than that, like a punk vs. aliens battle of some kind, but you can read more in the below synopsis. Here's hoping we get news on a release date soon.
John Cameron Mitchell, director of the acclaimed films Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Shortbus takes us to an exotic and unusual world: suburban London in the late ’70s. Under the spell of the Sex Pistols, every teenager in the country wants to be a punk, including our hopeless hero Enn (Alex Sharp). Crashing local punk queen Boadicea’s party, Enn discovers every boy’s dream – gorgeous foreign exchange students. When he meets the enigmatic Zan (Elle Fanning), it’s love at first sight.
But these teens are, in fact, aliens from outer space, sent to Earth to prepare for a mysterious rite of passage. When their dark secret is revealed, the love-struck Enn must turn to Boadicea (Nicole Kidman) and her followers for help in order to save the girl he loves from certain death. When the punks take on the aliens, neither Enn’s nor Zan’s universe will ever be the same again.
Punk. It's a way of life. Watch the trailer for John Cameron Mitchell's film adaptation of @neilhimself's How To Talk To Girls At Parties. pic.twitter.com/jadvGZWLMG— Film4 (@Film4) October 5, 2017