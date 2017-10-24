Punch Drunk DVDs: 'War for the Planet of the Apes', 'The Emoji Movie', 'Annabelle: Creation', And More!

NEW THIS WEEK

















The acclaimed final chapter of the new Planet of the Apes prequel trilogy takes Caesar (Andy Serkis) and his followers to the darkest place they’ve ever been. When a violent and irrational general (Woody Harrelson) instigates a devestating attack against the apes, an all out war begins. The future of the planet hangs in the ballence, as Caesar wrestles with the consiquences of revenge in this brutal and beautiful adventure of a film.





We Said: “War for the Planet of the Apes is such a triumph. [… Director Matt Reeves] just knows how to make big, bold movies that are exciting as Hell and just as thought-provoking. We may be looking at the end of a tremendous franchise, but we're just on the ground floor of Reeves' potential, and that is something to look forward to.” Rating: 4 out of 5





















A feature length film about the secret life of emojis. Yep. Set in the secret world inside the cell phone of a teenage boy, The Emoji Movie follows Gene (TJ Miller), a “meh” emoji who doesn’t fit in due to his multiple expressions, as he goes on a journey through various apps and games to get himself “fixed” before the phone is rebooted. Featuring the all star voice cast of Anna Farris, James Corden, Patrick Stewart, and many other talented performers you won’t believe are a part of this, The Emoji Movie is a candy-colored experience unlike any other. Your kids might like it though!





We Said: “The Emoji Movie is a bleak, cynical, and corporate waste of an idea that left me feeling deeply sad.” Rating: 1 out of 5





















The latest film in the horror hit Conjuring universe, Annabelle: Creation tells the origin story of the emponomous demonic doll. When a nun and the six orphaned girls she’s caring for stay the night with an old toymaker and his wife, the last thing they expect to encounter is the terror that lies behind the secret door upstairs. Inside they find the seemingly innocent doll, who soon takes a sinister turn.





We Said: “Annabelle: Creation is creepy and unnerving from the opening scene until the end of the credits and it is a fantastic addition to the Conjuring and Annabelle universe. I would go as far to say that Annabelle: Creation may even be the tallest height marked on the door frame that all the films in the series, both past and future, will be measured against.” Rating: 4 out of 5



