Punch Drunk DVDs: 'War for the Planet of the Apes', 'The Emoji Movie', 'Annabelle: Creation', And More!

A feature length film about the secret life of emojis. Yep. Set in the secret world inside the cell phone of a teenage boy,follows Gene (TJ Miller), a “meh” emoji who doesn’t fit in due to his multiple expressions, as he goes on a journey through various apps and games to get himself “fixed” before the phone is rebooted. Featuring the all star voice cast of Anna Farris, James Corden, Patrick Stewart, and many other talented performers you won’t believe are a part of this,is a candy-colored experience unlike any other. Your kids might like it though!