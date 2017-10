Punch Drunk DVDs: 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', 'Girls Trip', 'Stranger Things: Season One' And More!

Spider-Man finally makes his way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Following the events of last year’ssees the teenage superhero (Tom Holland) eager to join forces with The Avengers again for another mission, that is if his mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) will let him. In an attempt to stay low key, Spider-Man tries his best to just fight smaller crimes in his own neighborhood. Unfortunately for him, a small scale smuggler he’s tracking is gaining power, and quickly becomes the villainous Vulture (Michael Keaton), creating the same type of danger Stark wanted him to avoid. Can he truly juggle being Spider-Man and a just normal kid at the same time?