Punch Drunk DVDs: 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales', 'The Book of Henry', 'A Ghost Story', And More!

Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow returns for another high seas adventure. In Dead Men Tell No Tales, the latest installment in Disney’s blockbuster franchise, ghosts from Jack’s past, including the villainous Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem), return seeking vengeance. Unfortunately for Jack, the only thing that can save him lies at the bottom of the ocean: the ancient Trident of Poseidon. Original trilogy stars Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightlyey return as their fan favorite characters to help Jack on his quest for survival in this action-packed summer blockbuster.





We Said: “There's always the chance Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales racks up a booty full of treasure this summer season, but even if it does this is a franchise that has long since run aground. Time to drop anchor and retire this ship once and for all.” Rating: 2 out of 5





















Perhaps the most divisive and curious film of the year, The Book of Henry is director Colin Trevorrow’s (Jurassic World) polarizing take on family drama. When single mother Susan’s (Naomi Watts) child-genius son Henry (IT ‘s Jaeden Lieberher) discovers a dark secret about the man who lives next door (Dean Norris), he develops a complex and dangerous plan to save the neighbor’s daughter from her abusive household.





We Said: “ There are misguided movies, and then there are really misguided, ‘Oh my God what were they thinking?’ efforts like The Book of Henry. Emotionally and tonally, it's hard to figure out what the heck Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow is trying to pull off. What begins as an Amblin-style story about a brilliant, precocious kid who wants to help better the world, turns into a grim fairy tale that stretches plausibility until it snaps.” Rating: 2.5 out of 5





















A beautiful and heartbreaking genre experiment, A Ghost Story explores the concept of the deep and eternal connection of love. Rooney Mara and Casey Affleck star in this unusual art house film as a young couple who, although separated by a tragic loss, are ultimately still together in spirit.





We Said: “A Ghost Story isn't the kind of movie that most people will walk away from loving. I certainly didn't. It will likely be the most divisive movie at Sundance, perhaps this year's Swiss Army Man. But there will be a number of genre fans who will love it for (Writer/Director David) Lowery's willingness to push the narrative envelope, even if this ghost story could do with more meat on its bones.” Rating: 2.5 out of 5