'Professor Marston & The Wonder Women' Trailer Teases Wonder Woman's Feminist Origins

Annapurna has launched a really smart marketing campaign for biopic. While it's been playing the festival circuit, they've also made the move to appeal to the comic book fans at San Diego and New York Comic-Con, which makes sense considering the film centers on William Moulton Marston, the man who created Wonder Woman. And this couldn't be a better time to push the campaign a bit further, with Gal Gadot hostingand a newtrailer out there.A final trailer forcontinues to play up the story's sexy, unconventional, and feminist origins. Luke evans plays Moulton, a Harvard psychology professor who was inspired by the polyamorous relationship with his wife Elizabeth (Rebecca Hall) and their lover Olive (Bella Heathcote) to create Diana Prince, who would become one of the greatest heroes in comic book history. He took the best qualities of both women to create his ideal vision for the character. Marston is also credited with creating the lie detector test, so to say his life was unusual is an understatement. You can also imagine how controversial Marston's lifestyle was in the 1940s and '50s.I'm really looking forward to this, as someone who has always felt Marston short-changed for his contribution to DC Comics. He should be mentioned in the same breath as Jerry Siegel, Joe Schuster, and Bob Kane, and maybe this film will help that to happen. Directed by Angela Robinson,opens October 27th.