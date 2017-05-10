10/05/2017
Pop! Obsession: Funko's 'My Little Pony: The Movie' Figures Take To The Seas
Who says My Little Pony needs to be bound by laws of reason and logic? They're talking ponies. So of course, there are ponies that can do more than just gallop around spreading good joy and cheer. There are some that can fly, and as we see in this weekend's My Little Pony: The Movie, there are others that live under the sea.
The folks at Funko have decided to Funko-ize the sea ponies (which have really been around since the '80s) with a line of Pop! Vinyl figures. You get four of the "Mane 6" in their sea pony form, which allows them to breathe underwater. Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, and Princess Twilight Sparkle have all been transformed, their little tails becoming mermaid fins.
These will be made available in November but you can pre-order them now from our friends at Entertainment Earth! Get one for the brony or pegasister in your life.
