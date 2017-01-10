Podcast: Tom Cruise is AMERICAN MADE; Why is DC Films so Dysfunctional?



On the latest episode of Cinema Royale, I'm joined by Joblo.com's Chris Bumbray to review Tom Cruise's latest, AMERICAN MADE, in which he jumps back into the pilot's seat for the first time since TOP GUN! Plus I want to get Chris' thoughts on the new FLATLINERS sequel starring Ellen Page!

Next, I'll take a look at the continuing dysfunction within DC Films as they announce a shift away from movie tie-ins. What was it about WONDER WOMAN that made them change their strategy? And is this a smart move?

Finally, I go through the incredible lineup for this month's Middleburg Film Festival. If you're in VA and want to see all this year's Oscar contenders, you'll want to check this out!

All of this and more so tune in and listen up!