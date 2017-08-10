Podcast: Is BLADE RUNNER 2049 Better Than The Original?

BLADE RUNNER 2049 is here and the reviews have been through the roof, but is it really better than Ridley Scott's 1982 original? Has Denis Villeneuve created a new sci-fi classic? We'll hash it out with The wait is over!is here and the reviews have been through the roof, but is it really better than Ridley Scott's 1982 original? Has Denis Villeneuve created a new sci-fi classic? We'll hash it out with Flixist.com 's Matt Razak!





Plus we'll talk about the state of the Fast & Furious franchise and the feud that has broken out between Dwayne Johnson and Tyrese Gibson. Can Vin Diesel hold everything together?



