'Pacific Rim Uprising' Synopsis Reveals The Jaegers' New Leader

very nearly wasn't a thing. The first movie from Guillermo Del Toro had its share of fans who love giant robots fighting giant monsters, but not enough of them. When the sequel was finally green lit, without Del Toro on board, it had also lost its original star, Charlie Hunnam. The question that had been left hanging in the air was whether his co-star (and the best part of, let's keep it real) Rinko Kikuchi would be back. She's been kept off of the recent promo materials, but the newly-released synopsis confirms her return as Jaeger pilot, Mako Mori.The plot details arrive days before the trailer debuts at New York Comic-Con. Mako is now leading the new wave of Jaeger pilots, which includes her adoptive brother, Jake Pentecost, played by John Boyega. Here's the synopsis:Let's hope Mako doesn't meet the same fate as Jake's father, the late Stacker Pentecost.opens March 23rd 2018.