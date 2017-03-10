Optimus Prime To Appear In The 'Bumblebee' Spinoff

Bumblebee may be about to embark on his first solo movie, but he's not going anywhere until Optimus Prime tells him to "Roll Out"! Voice actor Peter Cullen, who has been voicing the Autobot leader since the 1980s, confirmed that we will hear him in themovie.Okay, so he doesn't say he'll be voicing Prime, but does anybody expect to hear him as somebody else? Of course not. Maybe Cullen will play some other characters as well, but it's a good bet he'll be there as Prime.is directed by Travis Knight and stars Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena, Abby Quinn, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Rachel Crow, Kenneth Choi, Jason Drucker and more. It opens on December 21st 2018, and here is the official synopsis:“On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW Bug."